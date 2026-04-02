AN ODE TO PARENTING Opens This Month at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

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Writer and director Chance Lang will debut An Ode to Parenting, a cycle of five original one-act plays, running April 10 through April 26, 2026, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood.

Performances take place Friday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Blending sharp comedy with emotional realism, An Ode to Parenting offers an intimate, character-driven exploration of modern family life. Across five distinct yet thematically connected plays, Lang examines the evolving dynamics between parents and children—touching on queer identity, intergenerational trauma, PTSD, adoption, and the shared desire to be understood by those closest to us.

Drawn from personal experience, the work moves fluidly between humor and vulnerability, capturing both the absurdity and tenderness of love under pressure. The evening is designed to leave audiences feeling entertained, recognized, and emotionally connected.

“My hope is that audiences leave feeling seen,” says Lang. “These stories come from a very real place, and I think there's something powerful about laughing at the things that have shaped us, while also allowing space to process them.”

The production features performances by James Lemire, Tallulah Jones, Ben Carr, Gianni Magna, Vanessa Rae Robinson, Roxanne Jaeckel, Lauren Corona, Caleb D Fietsam, Bre Melino, and Leialani Nicol.

An emerging voice in Los Angeles theatre, Lang continues to develop original work rooted in personal storytelling and emotionally immediate performance. An Ode to Parenting marks a significant step in introducing his work to a broader audience.