A Love Story Told In The Language Of Tango EARTH & FIRE WALKING Comes To Hollywood Fringe

Tierra y Fuego que Camino (Earth & Fire Walking) features Argentine tango superstars Tomas Galvan and Gimena Herrera in an intense night of dance. They weave a love story of one couple over their meeting, courtship, and life together using only the language of tango. They are returning for 3 shows only to the Hollywood Fringe where they has their LA premiere in 2018.

Tomas Galvan and Gimena Herrera are the creators, choreographers and stars of their debut production "Tierra y Fuego que Camina" ("Earth & Fire Walking"). They derived their themes, Earth and Fire, from the landscape of their homeland and the landscape of the human heart. The human heart is always at the essence of the tango, the most tango is rooted in tradition and set in the dance halls of Buenos Aires where it was born. Galvan and Herrera come from Catamarca in northwest Argentina, a dramatic, wild region of stark desert and Andean highlands. So their tango takes the action out of the big city and into nature, into a pure, primeval setting, as elemental as Earth and Fire are.

Highly sought after as performers and teachers, Tomas and Gimena have toured the world and most recently were seen dancing tango backed by the Edmonton, Ontario symphony orchestra.

Tierra y Fuego que Camino (Earth & Fire Walking) is not just a story of love and passion, but a celebration of the history of tango. Featuring video of Atahualpa Yupanqui, Argentine artist, poet, wanderer of the world and of life, the show brings to the stage in dance form Yupanqui´s belief that the landscape of the world parallels the landscape of relationships; made up of acts and colors, and traces two people celebrating life in every movement, every melody as they explore, know and love each other. Passionate for what is natural both human and divine, these two people are pilgrims searching for that distant dream, pilgrims on a road that never ends.

Tickets $15 and available at www.hollywoodfringe.org/4166,





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You