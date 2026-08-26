THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at The Royal Theatre by Young Players
Amanda Kennedy and Matthew Burns join the cast, with music direction by Grace Wells.
At the Royal Theatre this fall, the Young Players will present The Addams Family. Join other audience members and be transformed into the lives of the world's kookiest characters. These iconic characters have been frightfully delighting us for decades, teaching us that there is no one way a family should look or act.
Performances are September 10, 12, 13, & September 17, 19, and 20, 2026. Thursday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:00 pm. Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 pm. There are no Friday performances for this production.
Ticket Information
This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call 501.315.5483.
Online ticket prices are: $20 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $10 for 12th grade and younger plus additional fees. Box office ticket prices are: $22 general admission; $17 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $12 for 12th grade and younger, which includes all fees. For more information email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org.
The box office will open at 6:00 pm for evening performances and 1:00 pm for matinee performances. The house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes before curtain.
Cast
- Wednesday Addams: Madison Richards
- Pugsly Addams: Jaydon Clark
- Gomez: Ken Goodman
- Morticia: Amanda Kennedy
- Grandma: Cheryl Troillett
- Uncle Fester: Matthew Burns
- Lurch: Chris Owen
- Lucas Beineke: Mitchell Swanner
- Mal Beineke: Harold Dean
- Alice Beineke: Rylee Woodard
Ancestors:
- Callie Crow
- Laila Smith
- Taylor Ann Pitts
- Macy McGinty
- Brenley Camplain
- Cam Fry
- Amia Vela
- Lauryn Fells
- Abby Grace Neufer
- Kami Lewis
- Brayden Armstrong
- Jacob Lenzini
- Connor Heyl
- Mars LeCompt-Nickols
- Ethan Toland
- Josh Green
- Logan McGrew
|
Come From Away: An Immersive Experience
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (9/23-10/10)
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/05-2/07)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
Walmart AMP (10/28-10/28)
|
The Woman In Black
Pocket Community Theatre (10/30-10/31)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/25-9/01)
|
Scrooge! The Musical
Pocket Community Theatre (12/04-12/13)
|
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Revised] (Abridged) [Revised Again] By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (10/09-10/18)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP (10/28-10/28)
|
The Addams Family Musical
Wildwood Park For The Arts (10/23-10/31)
|
“Little Shop of Horrors” Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (11/13-11/22)