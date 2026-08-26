THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at The Royal Theatre by Young Players

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At the Royal Theatre this fall, the Young Players will present The Addams Family. Join other audience members and be transformed into the lives of the world's kookiest characters. These iconic characters have been frightfully delighting us for decades, teaching us that there is no one way a family should look or act.

Performances are September 10, 12, 13, & September 17, 19, and 20, 2026. Thursday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:00 pm. Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 pm. There are no Friday performances for this production.

Ticket Information

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call 501.315.5483.

Online ticket prices are: $20 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $10 for 12th grade and younger plus additional fees. Box office ticket prices are: $22 general admission; $17 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $12 for 12th grade and younger, which includes all fees. For more information email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org.

The box office will open at 6:00 pm for evening performances and 1:00 pm for matinee performances. The house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes before curtain.

Cast

Wednesday Addams: Madison Richards

Pugsly Addams: Jaydon Clark

Gomez: Ken Goodman

Morticia: Amanda Kennedy

Grandma: Cheryl Troillett

Uncle Fester: Matthew Burns

Lurch: Chris Owen

Lucas Beineke: Mitchell Swanner

Mal Beineke: Harold Dean

Alice Beineke: Rylee Woodard

Ancestors:

Callie Crow

Laila Smith

Taylor Ann Pitts

Macy McGinty

Brenley Camplain

Cam Fry

Amia Vela

Lauryn Fells

Abby Grace Neufer

Kami Lewis

Brayden Armstrong

Jacob Lenzini

Connor Heyl

Mars LeCompt-Nickols

Ethan Toland

Josh Green

Logan McGrew

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