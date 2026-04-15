Review: RADIUM GIRLS at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

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There is something undeniably powerful about young artists taking ownership of a story, and with Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, the North Little Rock High School Theatre Department does exactly that, delivering a production that is as haunting as it is inspiring. Completely student-led and directed by Brianna Wood, this staging proves that passion and purposeful storytelling can shine just as brightly as any professional production.

Set in the 1920s, Radium Girls follows the true story of factory workers who painted luminous watch dials, only to discover that the very substance meant to make their work glow was poisoning them. What unfolds is both a devastating account of corporate negligence and a stirring testament to courage, as these young women fight for justice against impossible odds. It is a story that demands emotional honesty, and this cast rises to the occasion with admirable commitment.

Before a single line was spoken, the production already had me hooked. When I walked into the theater, I was immediately struck by the impressive set design. Dominating the background was a massive broken clock—an evocative and symbolic centerpiece that served as a constant reminder of time slipping away for these young women. The use of multi-level platforms added depth and dimension, allowing scenes to transition fluidly while keeping the staging visually engaging. What truly made it stand out, though, was the radium-inspired lighting. Bathed in an eerie glow, the set quite literally shimmered, creating a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere that perfectly matched the tone of the story. It was super cool and incredibly effective in pulling the audience into the world of the play.

Leading the charge is Kira Donn as Grace Fryer, who anchors the production with a performance full of quiet strength and unwavering determination. Donn captures Grace’s evolution beautifully, moving from hopeful worker to relentless advocate with a sincerity that draws the audience in. Alongside her, Madelyn Lawson as Kathryn Schaub delivers a deeply affecting portrayal, bringing both vulnerability and resolve to the stage as her character grapples with the harsh realities of their situation.

Zoey Jones takes on the dual roles of Irene Rudolph and Miss Wiley, skillfully differentiating each character with distinct physicality and presence, while Nathan Zukowski as Arthur Roeder presents a layered performance that balances charm with underlying tension. Josephine Cheatham as Lee and Grayson Gammill as Tom provide strong supporting work, grounding the story with believable relationships and emotional authenticity.

Harrison Self pulls double duty as Markley and Von Sochocky, navigating the complexities of both roles with confidence, while Parker Royal adds both character and structure to the storytelling as the male reporter and Lovesick Cowboy. Paired with Aaliyah Fairmon as the Sob Sister and Mrs. Roeder, the two serve as an effective narrative device throughout the production. Their interjections between scenes help guide the audience through the unfolding events, and more importantly, they provide moments of levity that break up the heaviness of the material. Their stylized delivery of the news reports offers a clever tonal contrast, giving the audience a brief moment to breathe before being pulled back into the emotional intensity.

Oliver Galeano Lopez as Dr. Flinn brings a burst of energy to the stage with a big, bold personality that is impossible to ignore. His presence adds a distinct dynamic to the scenes he inhabits, creating memorable moments that stand out within the larger narrative. Paxton Bowsman as Berry and Dr. Drinker rounds out the cast with a performance that highlights the legal and scientific struggles at the heart of the story.

Under the direction of Brianna Wood, the production is thoughtfully shaped, allowing the story to unfold with clarity and purpose. Wood’s vision leans into the human element of the narrative, ensuring that the audience connects not just with the facts of the case, but with the lives behind them. There is a strong sense of pacing, with moments of stillness that allow the weight of the story to settle, contrasted by scenes of urgency that propel the action forward.

What makes this production particularly special is its student-led nature. From performances to technical elements, there is a sense of ownership that radiates from the stage. The design choices, especially that striking, glowing set, demonstrate a level of creativity and ambition that elevates the entire production.

Producing a play like Radium Girls is no small feat, especially at the high school level. The themes are heavy, the history is complex, and the emotional demands are significant. Yet, North Little Rock High School Theatre Department embraces the challenge wholeheartedly, delivering a production that is both educational and deeply moving. I was invested through the whole show.

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