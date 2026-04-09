Rich Little, Frankie Quiñones, Michael Blackson, Willie Barcena And More Set For April Lineup At Laugh Factory Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laugh Factory will present a month of comedy programming this April at its Laugh Factory Las Vegas Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The venue will feature nightly performances including a residency by Rich Little, weekend mini-residencies, and rotating headliners.

The club will operate Monday through Sunday with performances at 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m., depending on the day. Programming will include a three-comedian lineup format alongside special engagements and limited-run appearances. Tickets start at $40.95 plus fees, and guests must be 18 or older.

RICH LITTLE: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (RESIDENCY)

Every Monday–Wednesday: April 6–8, April 13–15, April 20–22, April 27–29 and continuing

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Rich Little presents a residency featuring impersonations, sketches, and material from his career in television and live performance.

DAPHNIQUE SPRINGS (WITH TREY ELLIOT AND STEVEN ROBERTS)

Monday, April 6 – Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. (April 6–8); 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (April 9–12)

Daphnique Springs headlines a week of performances with Trey Elliot and Steven Roberts.

FRANKIE QUIÑONES (MINI-RESIDENCY)

Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Frankie Quiñones presents a limited-run engagement during the week.

APRIL MACIE (WITH ZAKO RYAN AND FRANK NICOTERO)

Monday, April 13 – Sunday, April 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. (April 13–15); 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (April 16–19)

April Macie headlines a week of performances with Zako Ryan and Frank Nicotero.

MICHAEL BLACKSON (MINI-RESIDENCY)

Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Michael Blackson presents a limited engagement as part of the mini-residency series.

PETE GEORGE

Monday, April 20 – Sunday, April 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. (April 20–22); 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (April 23, 25, 26); 8:30 p.m. (April 24)

Pete George headlines performances throughout the week.

WILLIE BARCENA (MINI-RESIDENCY)

Thursday, April 23 – Sunday, April 26

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Willie Barcena presents a limited-run engagement.

ZANE HELBERG (SPECIAL EVENT)

Friday, April 24

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Zane Helberg presents a one-night special event performance.

JESUS SEPULVEDA

Monday, April 27 – Sunday, May 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. (April 27–29); 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (April 30–May 3)

Jesus Sepulveda headlines the final week of April programming.