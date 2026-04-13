Photos: Bruno Mars Kicks Off 'The Romantic Tour' in Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This park weekend, global superstar Bruno Mars kicked off The Romantic Tour, with the first of two sold-out shows in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Check out photos from the production below. His next stop will be in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday April 14.

Marking Bruno’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, the performance featured a career-spanning setlist of fan favorites alongside new tracks from his hit #1 Billboard album, The Romantic, released February 27, 2026 via Atlantic Records.

Backed by an expanded 12-piece band, the show opened with three fan favorites from his latest release, The Romantic: “Risk It All,” “Cha Cha Cha,” and “On My Soul.” He went on to perform reimagined versions of hits including “24K Magic,” along with a high-energy retro remix of “Perm” and “Finesse.”

A full Silk Sonic segment with Bruno and Anderson .Paak took place midway through the show, marking the duo’s first live performance together outside of their 2022 Las Vegas residency. The show also featured support from GRAMMY Award winner Leon Thomas. Throughout the tour, fans can also expect performances from Victoria Monét and RAYE on select dates.

The Romantic Tour now spans nearly 80 dates across North America, Europe, and the UK, and follows the arrival of Bruno Mars’ fourth solo album, The Romantic. The project officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his first album ever to premiere at the top spot, and second No. 1 album on the chart after Unorthodox Jukebox in more than a decade. Visit here for a full list of tour dates and tickets.

Photo Credit: Daniel Ramos