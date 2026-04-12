Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE MARSHMALLOW CONNECTION April 15

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Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form, with The Marshmallow Connection starting April 15, 2026 at this link.

A yearslong battle that involved a notorious baseball manager, a marshmallow salesman and a few swinging punches comes to a resolution at a dive bar in Pennsylvania.

Mimi Kmet directs a cast that includes Matt Foyer as Daniel, Goreti da Silva as Barb, Kenajuan Bentley as Pete, and Gary Lamb as the Cop.

Judith Isacoff is the playwright. She is the author of the books Adventures in Tuscany and Working Girl's Guide to Hong Kong, as well as several short plays, including Vietnam Wives. She is a graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast — like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so people could listen to everything for free.