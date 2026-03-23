Kirk Whalum To Perform At Santa Fe Station In Las Vegas

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Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum will perform at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas on August 8, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. The concert marks a return engagement for the artist, known for his work across jazz, gospel, and R&B.

Whalum’s career spans more than three decades, including collaborations with artists such as Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, Quincy Jones, and Whitney Houston. He is featured on Houston’s recording of I Will Always Love You and has released more than 30 solo projects, including his Gospel According to Jazz series.

A twelve-time Grammy nominee, Whalum won the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Song for It’s What I Do, featuring Lalah Hathaway. In addition to his performance career, he is involved in education and community outreach, and hosts the podcast The Bible In Your Ear.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. Tickets range from $37.50 to $57.50, plus fees. Tickets will go on sale March 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available through Station Casinos and Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.