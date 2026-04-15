Kat Timpf Will Perform at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas

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Comedian and bestselling author Kat Timpf will bring her humor to the Agave Ballroom at Durango Casino & Resort. Performing Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $57.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 17, 2026 at 10 a.m.



Kat Timpf is a comedian, writer, and television personality best known as a co-host of the top late-night show Gutfeld! She spent six years as a columnist for National Review and has served as a contributor to outlets ranging from The Washington Times to Barstool Sports — after first breaking into the working world by cleaning bathrooms at Boston Market.



A two-time New York Times bestselling author, Kat is known for her fearless humor, sharp insights, and ability to joke about anything — especially herself. With her sharp wit and independent point of view, Kat uses humor and satire to cut through political and cultural noise, earning her a spot on Variety's New Power of New York list in 2023. Her stand-up explores relationships, motherhood, and her experience beating breast cancer at 36, all delivered with her signature blend of honesty and edge.