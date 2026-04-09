BOOP! THE MUSICAL, OH, MARY! and More Set for The Smith Center's 2026-2027 Broadway Las Vegas Series

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Las Vegas' Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, will present its latest lineup of Broadway productions – the 2026-2027 season of its popular and acclaimed Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series.

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, the new season features seven stage productions direct from Broadway that have collectively been showered with 26 Tony Awards, 18 Drama Desk Awards and 14 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m., starting at $180 for a six-show package, at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

The season begins in September with Disney's eternal family favorite BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, touring North America for the first time in more than two decades. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, one of the most highly revered shows of all time, hits the Reynolds Hall stage for two weeks in October and November, followed by the hilarious and heartwarming ELF THE MUSICAL later in November.

When the calendar flips to 2027, THE OUTSIDERS, the thrilling winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, makes its Las Vegas debut in January. Then it's a journey to Cuba with the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB in March. BOOP! THE MUSICAL, the story of the iconic Betty Boop character, arrives in May, and the futuristic love story and reigning Tony Award -winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING closes out the season in June.

Additionally, subscribers will also get priority access to special presentation OH, MARY!, the Tony Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize-finalist dark comedy play about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Subscriptions come with considerable benefits, including the ability to keep the same seats for every show; a customizable season package that can include six or seven shows; savings on ticket fees; the chance to buy additional Broadway tickets before they go on sale to the general public; money off select non-Broadway shows; and more.

Additionally, subscribers will get priority access to special presentation OH, MARY!, the Tony Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize-finalist dark comedy play about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

To purchase subscriptions or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please read on for more information about this season's productions.

TOYOTA BROADWAY LAS VEGAS SERIES

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Tuesday, September 15 – Sunday, September 20, 2026

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast returns in a new North American touring production, featuring updated sets and costumes. The musical includes songs such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” with a creative team that includes Alan Menken, Tim Rice, Linda Woolverton, Matt West, Stanley A. Meyer, Ann Hould-Ward, and Natasha Katz. Recommended for ages 6+.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Wednesday, October 21 – Sunday, November 1, 2026

A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will tour North America, based on the original staging by Harold Prince, with design by Maria Björnson and choreography by Gillian Lynne. The musical features songs including “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and “Masquerade,” and tells the story of a masked figure living beneath the Paris Opera House. Recommended for ages 8+.

ELF THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, November 24 – Sunday, November 29, 2026

Elf The Musical, based on the film, follows Buddy, an orphan raised at the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his father. The production is based on the 2024 Broadway staging. Recommended for ages 6+.

THE OUTSIDERS

Tuesday, January 19 – Sunday, January 24, 2027

The Outsiders, set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their group as they navigate identity and belonging. The musical won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Recommended for ages 10+.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Tuesday, March 2 – Sunday, March 7, 2027

Buena Vista Social Club is inspired by true events and the Grammy-winning album, following musicians in Havana and the development of a musical legacy. The production features a live band and international cast. Recommended for ages 8+.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, May 11 – Sunday, May 16, 2027

Boop! The Musical follows Betty Boop as she leaves her animated world for a day in New York City. The production features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, with a score by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin. Recommended for ages 5+.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Tuesday, June 8 – Sunday, June 13, 2027

Maybe Happy Ending, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, follows a relationship that develops between two characters as they explore connection and identity. The production is directed by Michael Arden. Recommended for ages 8+.

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

OH, MARY!

Tuesday, October 6 – Sunday, October 11, 2026

Oh, Mary! is a one-act play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the period leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, exploring her inner life through a comedic lens. The play is written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton.