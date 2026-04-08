Art Garfunkel And HOOK IN CONCERT Set for The Smith Center

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The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced two additions to its 2026 calendar at Reynolds Hall: a concert by Art Garfunkel and a live-to-film presentation of HOOK IN CONCERT.

Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m..

ART GARFUNKEL

Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Reynolds Hall

Tickets: Starting at $57

Garfunkel, an eight-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will bring his (What a) Wonderful World Tour to Las Vegas. As one half of Simon & Garfunkel, he helped define popular music with songs including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

In addition to his work with the duo, Garfunkel has maintained a solo career with albums such as Angel Clare, Breakaway, and Watermark. His solo recordings include “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “(What a) Wonderful World,” “All I Know,” and “Bright Eyes.” He has also appeared in films including Carnal Knowledge, Catch-22, and Bad Timing.

HOOK IN CONCERT

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Reynolds Hall

Tickets: Starting at $57

HOOK IN CONCERT will present Hook, directed by Steven Spielberg, with a 75-piece orchestra performing the score live in sync with the film.

Released in 1991, the film stars Robin Williams as Peter Banning, an adult Peter Pan who returns to Neverland to rescue his children from Captain Hook, played by Dustin Hoffman. The film grossed more than $300 million worldwide and received five Academy Award nominations.

The score by John Williams, which includes “We Don’t Want to Grow Up” and the Oscar-nominated “When You’re Alone,” will be performed live during the screening.

Original cast members will not appear at this performance.

Tickets and additional information are available at TheSmithCenter.com or by calling the box office at 702-749-2000.