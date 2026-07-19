Review: LEGALLY BLOND, THE MUSICAL at New Theatre Restauant

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You will never see a production of “Legally Blond, the musical” better performed or sung or danced than what you can see currently running at New Theatre Restaurant in Overland Park. This is pure, show-biz entertainment as rendered by this cast and Director/ Choreographer Jerry Jay Cranford and his team.

Based on the popular 2001 film, the musical follows Elle Woods, a fashion-obsessed UCLA sorority president. Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend. This begins as a two-hour sugar rush of bubblegum pop, cheerleader enthusiasm, and enough pink to repaint Barbie's Dream House.

“Legally Blond” gradually discovers intelligence, kindness, and determination are not mutually exclusive with style and optimism. Elle learns beneath all that glitter lies a surprisingly clever story about perseverance, self-confidence, and refusing to let others define your worth.

Leading this sugary confection is Hayley Podschun as Elle Woods. Hayley is the perfect “Elle” for this production. Regional productions of Broadway-style musicals many times are fortunate enough to hire strong leading ladies. What sets this production apart is the incredible strength of the supporting players, the ensemble, the setting, the lighting scheme. the costumes, and the orchestra.

Of special notes are Eric William Geil as Emmett, Shanna Jones as Paulette, Collin O’Connor as Warner, McKenna Shaw as Vivienne, and Mandy Morris as Brooke Wyndham. In other words, everybody. The villain of the piece is Christopher Sanders as Professor Callahan. Sanders has a basso profundo voice that booms past a bunch of super castmates. This is vocal excellence for this kind of show across the board.

While there is plenty of broad comedy, the evening succeeds because the characters are treated with genuine affection. Elle is never portrayed as foolish; instead, she is underestimated by nearly everyone around her—a mistake the audience knows better than to make.

Numbers such as "Omigod You Guys," "What You Want," "So Much Better," and the show-stopping "Bend and Snap" keep the energy racing forward, while "Legally Blonde" and "Find My Way" provide welcome emotional depth. The songs may not linger like those of Stephen Sondheim, but they advance the story and leave the audience smiling.

The ensemble deserves enormous credit. This is a show that demands relentless movement, split-second costume changes, tight harmonies, and athletic choreography.

The production values rival Broadway on a very tight stage. Bright costumes, imaginative lighting, and fluid scene changes prove effective paired with LED projections and spare set pieces. A capable though tiny pit band, half live and half recorded… keeps the score driving forward.

“Legally Blond celebrates hard work over cynicism, intelligence over stereotypes, and generosity over ambition. By the final courtroom scene, Elle Woods has become not simply a successful lawyer, but a genuinely admirable heroine.

As always, food and service are impeccable at New Theatre Restaurant. It has been named America’s number one dinner theater by USA Today.

The result is an evening that sends audiences into the lobby humming, laughing, and perhaps looking at the color pink with a little more respect. It ain’t deep, but it is entertaining. “Legally Blond, the musical” continues are New Theatre Restaurant through September 6. Tickets may be purchased online or by telephone at 913-649-7469.

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