Starlight Theatre to Offer 75 Tickets for $75 to Mark 75th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starlight Theatre is celebrating 75 years of Broadway in 2026. To commemorate this incredible milestone, the historic theatre has released 75 tickets for $75 tickets (select seats in Box or Plaza - a savings of $20 per ticket!) to each 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series show. But hurry! These tickets are available for - you guessed it - only 75 hours.

To secure $75 tickets, use the code 75TICKETS at checkout. All tickets are on sale now and available online, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

"For 75 years, Broadway shows at Starlight have brought generations of audiences together through unforgettable live theatre experiences under the stars," said Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight. "As we celebrate this milestone, we honor the artists, audiences, volunteers, staff, and supporters who have made catching a summer musical at Starlight a cherished Kansas City tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences throughout the summer as we celebrate this remarkable legacy and continue creating the shared experiences that make live theatre so meaningful."

How to Purchase Tickets:

To secure $75 tickets, use the code 75TICKETS at checkout. Tickets to all shows are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. Season ticket packages are still available and include the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free premium parking, a “weatherproof” season, dining discounts, and much more. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Don't Miss a Kansas City News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...