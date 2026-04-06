Charlie Parker 2026 Festival Will Return to Kansas City With Summer-Long Celebration

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charlie Parker 2026 will return this summer for its 14th annual celebration honoring jazz musician Charlie “Bird” Parker. The festival will take place across Kansas City venues, including the Folly Theater and the 18th & Vine Jazz District, with programming that includes concerts, jam sessions, lectures, workshops, and community events.

Organized by KC Jazz ALIVE in partnership with local venues and arts organizations, the festival will highlight Parker’s influence on bebop and his ties to Kansas City’s jazz history. Some events will be free to the public, while others will require tickets or reservations.

The celebration will conclude on August 29 with a capstone concert at the Folly Theater, presented in collaboration with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

Program Highlights

Saturday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. – 18th & Vine Charlie Parker Historic Walking Tour at 1616 E. 18th Street.

Wednesday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. – Sound Investments (Social Session), presented by Morgan Stanley.

Wednesday, July 15 at 6:00 p.m. – Vivid Visions panel discussion.

Wednesday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. – Sound Investments (Social Session), presented by Morgan Stanley.

Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. – 18th & Vine Charlie Parker Historic Walking Tour.

Sunday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. – Jazz Brunch with Dan & Millie at The Phoenix.

Thursday, August 13 at 5:00 p.m. – KC Jazz ALIVE & KC Bier Co Celebrate Bird.

Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m. – 18th & Vine Charlie Parker Historic Walking Tour.

Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. – Jazz Ensemble Directors Reading Band.

Wednesday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. – Bird Celebration: Vivid Vision Panel.

Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. – Spotlight: Charlie Parker Celebration Concert at the Folly Theater.

Additional programming and artist announcements will be released throughout the summer.