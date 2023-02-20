Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo

There were two more performances on the 15th and the 18th of February 14:00.

Feb. 20, 2023  
Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo

On the 12th of February, Ambassadors and representatives of cultural organizations attended the opera "Falstaff".

This production of "Falstaff" by Jonathan Miller is a masterpiece of human insight, based on everyday life depicted in 17th-century Dutch paintings.

Ambassadors and representatives have enjoyed this production conducted by Corrado Rovaris and performed by the world-class singers including Nicola Alaimo, Jorge Espino, and Roberta Mantegna.

There were two more performances on the 15th and the 18th of February 14:00.



TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo
Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre Photo
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June Photo
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June
The production that opened the 2021/2022 Season to much acclaim now returns to close the season. This production by Sir Peter WRIGHT is a stately work, full of dramatic elements that are very British. This production of Swan Lake combines the traditional charm of classic ballet with a new sense of drama.
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.

More Hot Stories For You


TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, TokyoTANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo
February 7, 2023

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court TheatreNEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
February 3, 2023

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in JuneNew National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June
January 30, 2023

The production that opened the 2021/2022 Season to much acclaim now returns to close the season. This production by Sir Peter WRIGHT is a stately work, full of dramatic elements that are very British. This production of Swan Lake combines the traditional charm of classic ballet with a new sense of drama.
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, TokyoTANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
January 17, 2023

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
YAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North AmericaYAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North America
January 5, 2023

From February 14 – April 16, 2023, YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan tour North America with their new show entitled, 「火の鳥」 Hinotori – The wings of Phoenix.
share