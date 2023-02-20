Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo

On the 12th of February, Ambassadors and representatives of cultural organizations attended the opera "Falstaff".

This production of "Falstaff" by Jonathan Miller is a masterpiece of human insight, based on everyday life depicted in 17th-century Dutch paintings.

Ambassadors and representatives have enjoyed this production conducted by Corrado Rovaris and performed by the world-class singers including Nicola Alaimo, Jorge Espino, and Roberta Mantegna.

There were two more performances on the 15th and the 18th of February 14:00.