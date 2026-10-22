ATTACK ON TITAN: THE MUSICAL Will Launch Its First World Tour in Singapore in 2027

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Attack on Titan: The Musical is heading out on its first world tour, Stage Natalie reports. Billed as ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical World Tour, the production will kick off at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, playing April 15 through May 2, 2027. Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

Based on Hajime Isayama’s best-selling manga, published by Kodansha, the musical first premiered in Japan in January 2023. The story follows Eren Yeager, who enlists in the military alongside childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert after Titans destroy his hometown. The production pairs live singing, dance, and action sequences with large-scale puppetry and projection effects to bring the Titans to the stage.

Returning for the tour are director Go Ueki and writer Masafumi Hata, along with music director KEN THE 390 and lyricist Kaori Miura. The Singapore cast will be led by Yukia Takano as Eren Yeager, Yui Soma as Mikasa Ackerman, and Misora Shimomura as Armin Arlert. Ryo Matsuda returns as Levi and Riona Tatemichi returns as Hange Zoë, with Shunichi Takahashi as Erwin Smith. The company also includes Toyotaka as Jean Kirstein, Kazuaki Yasue as Marco Bodt, and KENTA as Connie Springer, among others.

In a statement shared with the announcement, Isayama said he was overwhelmed by the show’s power the first time he saw it and felt the musical format suited the story. He added that the performers’ singing and action have created a version of Attack on Titan distinct from both the manga and the anime, and that he is excited for audiences around the world to see it. Ueki thanked the cast and fans who supported the earlier Japanese and New York runs, calling the tour a chance to showcase the possibilities of Japanese 2.5D theatre to international audiences.

The musical made its first appearance outside Japan in October 2024 with a limited engagement at [New York City Center](BWW LINK: NYCC coverage), where its four performances sold out, totaling roughly 9,000 tickets. The production then returned to Japan for a homecoming run at Tokyo Dome City Hall in December 2024, followed by Osaka in January 2025. The Singapore engagement, presented by Base Entertainment Asia, marks the show’s first stop in Asia outside Japan.

As in New York, the musical will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles. Tickets for the Singapore run range from S$58 to S$188 and are on sale now through Marina Bay Sands, SISTIC, and Klook.

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