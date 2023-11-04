Video: Watch Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss Discuss Refugees, Civics Education, and Civic Responsibility

Next Generation Assessment, awarded the 2023 APEX Award of Excellence for public service, regularly features discussions with educators, accreditors, and policymakers. In a special episode, co-host Dr. Tammie Cumming, who serves as the Associate Provost for thé City University of New York's Brooklyn College and co-host Dr. M. David Miller, Professor at the University of Florida, sat down with Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss to discuss civics education and civics responsibility.

Watch the discussion below!

Stephen Daldry, a renowned British director, producer, and writer, has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts related to refugees for many years. He has directed and produced various projects that shed light on refugee issues and their experiences. One notable example is his involvement in the film "The Reader," which addresses themes of post-World War II Germany and the Holocaust, touching on the lives of survivors and their struggles, including some who were effectively refugees in their own country. Daldry's work in this area has contributed to raising awareness and understanding of refugee-related issues.

Stephen also directed the immersive theatrical production titled "The Jungle," which focused on the experiences of refugees in the Calais "Jungle" camp. The play was based on real-life events and aimed to provide audiences with a powerful and empathetic look into the lives of the camp's inhabitants. "The Jungle" received critical acclaim for its portrayal of the refugees' resilience and the challenges they faced while seeking safety and a better life. Stephen Daldry's involvement in this production provided a significant contribution to raising awareness about the refugee crisis and the human stories behind it.

Stephen was also on the creative team for the "Little Amal" project. "Little Amal" is a large puppet representing a young Syrian refugee girl on a journey to find her mother. This project, directed by Daldry and others, was a part of the "Walk With Amal" initiative, which aimed to raise awareness about the plight of refugees and migrants. "Little Amal" traveled across Europe, visiting various cities and engaging with communities to promote empathy and understanding of the refugee experience.

Richard Dreyfuss, the American Oscar-award winning actor, has been known for his involvement in various civic and educational initiatives. One of his notable initiatives is The Dreyfuss Initiative, which aims to promote civics education and engage in discussions about the U.S. Constitution and the importance of an informed citizenry. The initiative seeks to enhance civic literacy and understanding among students and the general public, encouraging people to be actively engaged in their democracy. For decades, Richard has been an advocate for the importance of civics education as a means to preserve democratic values and promote responsible citizenship and recently released his book “One Thought Scares Me.”

This Next Generation Assessment web-series discussion brings the intersectionalities between civics education, multicultural understanding, diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and civic responsibility to light.