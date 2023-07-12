SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be presented Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M.
POPULAR
The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents an all-new national tour coming to the Jacksonville on August 27, which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.
Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the show’s sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be presented Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M. at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 A.M. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.
The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award® nominee, multiple Golden Globe®-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”
The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.
Videos
|Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
|Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You