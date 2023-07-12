SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents an all-new national tour coming to the Jacksonville on August 27, which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the show’s sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be presented Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M. at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 A.M. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.

The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award® nominee, multiple Golden Globe®-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.