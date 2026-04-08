Florida Grand Opera & AllStar Encore Will Present OPERA & ALL-STARS in Miami

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Florida Grand Opera (FGO), in partnership with AllStar Encore, will present Opera & All-Stars, a cross-genre concert featuring former New York Yankees star and Grammy-nominated guitarist Bernie Williams, internationally acclaimed tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and a special performance by the Pro Players Group, an ensemble of former NFL athletes who have transitioned from professional sports to music and performance.

The event, taking place during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, will serve as the official launch of Florida Grand Opera's Voices of Wellness initiative, a new program focused on the role of music and the human voice in supporting emotional resilience, community healing, and mental well-being — with a particular focus on veterans, active-duty military, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families.

Joining this extraordinary initiative is Willy Chirino, an iconic voice of Cuban music and a defining cultural figure whose presence brings both depth and resonance to the evening. Willy Chirino has expressed a profound belief in the mission of Voices of Wellness and in the unifying and transformative power of music — particularly when diverse genres come together. This unique convergence of opera, Latin and Cuban music, and the world of sports reflects a deeper shared foundation: the discipline, athleticism, rigor, and emotional commitment that define both musical and athletic excellence. In further support of this mission, First Alarm — the organization founded by Carolyn Acosta, dedicated to supporting first responders and their families — will be represented, with Ms. Acosta participating as a speaker, reinforcing the evening's commitment to those who serve on the front lines of our communities.

"It is funny that we rarely associate sports with opera. And yet the discipline, athleticism, focus, sacrifice, and dedication behind both are strikingly similar,” said Maria Todaro, General Director and CEO of Florida Grand Opera. “What moves me most is the communion they create — two worlds that gather people together in celebration of human excellence and shared emotion.”

The concert brings together artists whose careers span sports, classical music, and contemporary performance, reflecting shared American traditions — from standing for the National Anthem at a baseball game to the expressive power of live music on the concert stage.

“This concert offers a rare opportunity to experience the greatest athlete-musician of our time, Bernie Williams, performing live alongside one of the world's leading operatic tenors, Jonathan Tetelman,” said Adam Unger, Founder of AllStar Encore. “At a moment when the industry is actively exploring how classical music and opera can reach new audiences, this collaboration points to a powerful path forward—honoring the music with full artistic integrity while presenting it in a way that invites new communities into the experience.”

Williams, a four-time World Series champion, five-time MLB All-Star, and Gold Glove winner, spent fifteen seasons with the New York Yankees. After retiring from baseball, he built a parallel career as a musician. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Williams is a Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist and composer.

Joining him is Jonathan Tetelman, an internationally recognized tenor known for his performances in works by Puccini and Verdi. Tetelman performs on major opera stages worldwide and represents the expressive power of the human voice at the highest level.

The program will also feature the Pro Players Group, whose members include former NFL players performing contemporary, gospel, and popular music at concerts, charity events, and community outreach programs nationwide.

The concert will include orchestral and operatic performances, patriotic selections, a formal Color Guard ceremony, and public recognition of veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and healthcare workers.