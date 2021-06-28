BWW Review: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at Alhambra Theatre and Dining

"It's possible! Anything's possible!" like being in a full house on opening night at Alhambra Theatre in Jacksonville after a year and a half of the pandemic! My heart was so full to see such happy faces in the theatre as we were entranced by the world that is Seussical the Musical. The fun filled musical is sure to be a hit for families of Jacksonville ready to exit their homes and get back to the wonderful world of music, dance, and theatre!

Anyone who grew up reading Dr. Seuss books is sure to be taken away into the world of each character they grew to know and love in childhood and beyond. For example, the narrator is the ever-rambunctious Cat in the Hat (Brandon Leporati) with his sidekicks Thing 1 (Abigail Douglas) and Thing 2 (Claire Smith). Leporati's mannerisms as the Cat in the Hat remind us of what we love so much about the timeless character. The leading character Horton (Joshua Bond) is phenomenal. His voice and sincerity in his character is beautiful and captivating. Horton's nearly invisible friend Jojo (Trey Kennedy) is astounding. I have had the privilege to watch Kennedy in various shows since Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and felt great Duval pride seeing him in the national tour of A Bronx Tale. Trey is an extremely talented young man. The chemistry between the two, while never directly conversing, is so magical and encouraging. Another of Horton's friends to be mentioned is Gertrue McFuzz (Erin Knowles). Knowles could be considered the comedic relief in some dire circumstances that Horton faces. Not only is she funny, but her voice and chemistry with Bond is adorable.

There are many characters that also taunt and tease Horton. Some of the crowd favorites were the Wickersham Brothers (Christopher Michael Milligan, Ryan Cavanagh, and Rendell DeBose). A team of monkeys that constantly torment Horton as he tried to befriend and save his friends on Who, the tiniest planet in the world. Mazie la Bird (Linzy Lauren) and the Bird Girl Trio (Kaléa Leverette, Hailey Hendrickson, and Abigail Giordanny) were also a favorite. I must say I was pleasantly surprised by the sign language used when the Mazie and the Bird Girl Trio sang. This element was so captivating and impressive. It reminded me of the work done in the Deaf West End to integrate sign language into the theatre. I would be remiss to not mention Sour Kangaroo (Kanesha Frederick). Frederick's voice is something to behold. The power behind every single note she sang left the audience cheering every single time.

Seussical the Musical is a great family friendly show. Head over to Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through August 1!