BOGO Tickets Available For ON YOUR FEET! At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, December 9 

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

This Saturday, don't miss the BOGO special offer for On Your Feet at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway Encore. Get your tickets now!

Buy One Get One for ON YOUR FEET! The Musical. Purchase 2 tickets at 50% off each on base price. Must purchase in pairs in PL3-6. Use passcode GLORIA. Go to https://www.fscjartistseries.org/.../on-your-feet-the... 

Facility fee, service charges and order fee are not discounted. Offer is available until 12/9 at 3pm on Click Here Not valid on previously purchased tickets and off may be withdrawn at any time.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the national touring production of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado.


