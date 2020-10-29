Rossini Opera Festival Announces Changes to Schedule

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Rossini Opera Festival's fall edition will now open on November 14th.

Opera Wire has reported that The Rossini Opera Festival, which was previously set for November 1 through November 29, will now open on November 14, due to Italy's closure of theaters.

The season will open with a concert of Péchés de vieillesse with pianist Alessandro Marangoni on November 14. On November 15, a concert will be presented at Teatro Rossini, and both concerts will be streamed for free without an audience.

On November 25, the originally scheduled production of "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" will be performed in a production by Pier Luigi Pizzi, starring Juan Francisco Gatell, Carlo Lepore, Aya Wakizono, Iurii Samoilov, Michele Pertusi, and Elena Zilio. This production of "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" will also be performed on November 27 and 29, 2020.

The Rossini Festival will also present "Il Viaggio a Reims" with students of the Accademia Rossiniana 2020 on November 26 and 28, 2020.

