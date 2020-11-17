OPEN By Daniel Ezralow Comes to Teatro delle Celebrazioni

The performance was originally scheduled for 21 March 2020 and will now play Teatro delle Celebrazioni 19 November 2020.

Open, by Daniel Ezralow, was originally scheduled for 21 March 2020 and will now play Teatro delle Celebrazioni 19 November 2020.

Open, written with his wife Arabella Holzbog, Open is a patchwork of small stories that wink at the viewer with impressive numbers, multimedia, irony and humor, in the name of the purest entertainment.

"An antidote to the complication of life," as Ezralow himself declares, this is a spectacular hymn to creative freedom, the cycle of life and the reinterpretation of the successes he created, aimed at transporting the public into a new dimension.

"The reasons why I decided to call the show Open are different: open can be the heart, the mind, the eyes, a window," says Ezralow. The music chosen for the show is classical, the one most within everyone's reach, to surprise and excite the spectators.

Learn more at http://www.teatrocelebrazioni.it/pagina_2018.php?id=1040.

Shows View More Italy Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You