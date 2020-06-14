Manoel Theatre Moves Toi Toi Educational Programmin Online in 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Teatru Manoel has moved its Toi Toi programming online this year.

Toi Toi is Teatru Manoel's commitment to reaching out to audiences at every stage of life, be it through events for children, performing platforms for youth, talks for adults, and live music brought to the elderly's bedsides. Toi Toi hopes to inspire... to inspire people of all ages through Classical Music, Creative Plays, Contemporary Dance and with thought provoking Theatre.

Through its online programming, the theatre is providing coloring pages, and other online activities via Zoom.

For more information on upcoming events, visit https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/?m=shows.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You