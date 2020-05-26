Fabler Audio Announces Launch of FABLER FILES, Original Audio Plays By Italian And American Playwrights

Audio publisher Fabler Audio has announced the lineup of its inaugural "theater-for-your-ears" initiative: Fabler Files, a collection of original short-form audio plays by Italian and American playwrights. Six playwrights received commissions to create original audio plays on the theme of 'Togetherness.' What does it mean to be together, today? By choice, by force, by circumstance? Each volume of Fabler Files explores the funny and bittersweet, deliberate and accidental consequences of our yearning to be together, in one way or another, now more than ever.

The audio plays were written in both English and Italian, and will be available to stream in a dual, bilingual English and Italian collection, with Italian and American casts. In recognition of this extraordinary moment in time, Fabler Files will be free to listen to, and Fabler will encourage listeners to match this artistic offering by considering making a donation to charitable organizations selected by each playwright. All Fabler Files will be available to stream from the Fabler website, and wherever you get your podcasts.

The audio plays include:

Fig Jam / Marmellata di Fichi by US-based playwright Frank J. Avella

Tinder hookups are stressful in non-pandemic times, but Brenda and her late night visitor are about to find out just how crazy things can get in the age of Corona.

50 Square Meters / 50 metri quadri by Italy-based playwrights Chiara Boscaro and Marco Di Stefano

The journal of Marco, Chiara and the Baby - quarantining together in a 500 square foot apartment - chronicles the tragic, hilarious, and unexpected consequences of being forced to coexist in close quarters.

Sounds Easy When You Put It Like That / Sembra facile detto cosi' by Italy-based playwright Tobia Rossi

Claudio lives in the big city. His brother Ed lives back home with their parents, in the country. While the virus forces them to stay physically distant, can it reduce the emotional gap between them?

Proof 2 / Doppia Lievitazione by US-based playwrights Sarah Naughton and Jeff Mondoro

A young couple tries their hand at bread making during quarantine. As their conversation expands and wanders, so does their dough.

The audio plays are performed by a 16-actor lineup which includes Italy and New York-based voice and theater performers: Francesco Andolfi, Reuben Barsky, Carlotta Brentan, Rob Brinkmann, Daniele Crasti, Fulvio Della Volta, Alice Lussiana Parente, Francesco Meola, Jeff Mondoro, Sarah Naughton, Caterina Nonis, Kat Murphy, Jake Robertson, Kevin Sebastian, Irene Turri and Fabio Zulli. The sound design is by Mike Ekelburg.

The selected charitable organizations include: the Dramatists Guild Foundation, EMERGENCY, the Comunità di Sant'Egidio in Milan, Italy, and CO/LAB Theater Group.

Fabler Audio is a new independent publisher of spoken word audio: audiobooks, audio dramas, podcasts and more. Fabler pairs brilliant narrators with select new releases, classics and new works, to craft transporting audiobooks and original audio content in English and Italian. The Fabler team's primary focus is to tailor their international expertise to an Italian-speaking audience. Fabler was founded by New York-based theater maker and award-winning audiobook narrator Carlotta Brentan, with Andrea Brentan. Artistic Associates include Irene Turri and KIT-Kairos Italy Theater - New York's foremost Italian theater company.

Fabler Files are free to stream directly on the Fabler website, or to stream or download from wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts.

Find out more about Fabler at www.fableraudio.com.

