29 World-Renowned Musicians Come Together To Support Grammy Winner's Charity With MUSIC FOR LOVE Vol. 1

"I was cursed by the music. Even when I slept or woke up, I had music in my head. Life is an adventure and a challenge. It is not something to ask for stability. It is a change to continue creation " Miles Davis "Cantabile" by Michel Petrucciani, "Speak Life" a remix of the original track by Grammy award winner Damian Marley, the youngest son of Bob Marley, and the song dedicated to Miles Davis, "Dreaming Miles" are just three of the songs contained in MUSIC FOR LOVE VOL.1. Listening to Fabrizio Bosso's trumpet on a piece by Petrucciani, Riccardo Onori's guitar together with Stefano De Donato's bass on a piece by Damian Marley is not common.

Born from an idea of the Italian textile entrepreneur who lives in the United States Franco Nannucci, which he had following a concert and a recording session in Italy in the summer of 2019, and after taking shape in September of the same year thanks to the intervention by Stefano De Donato, the eclectic founder and bassist of the funk group Dirotta su Cuba, MUSIC FOR LOVE VOL.1, distributed in globally by Music for Love and Maqueta Records will be released on Friday, January 22nd.

"This is a big and ambitious project. It was a real journey, a movie, a puzzle that one by one found the pieces to complete itself. Like magic - says Franco Nannucci - An idea that lasted 15 months until it found its final form. An idea born almost by chance from the dream of being able to listen to Michel Petrucciani playing with Fabrizio Bosso, from a song and message by Damian Marley, and the dream of dedicating a song to Miles Davis. Dreams that I would never have believed I could achieve ".

Thanks to the non-profit organization MUSIC FOR LOVE, founded by Franco Nannucci, aimed at providing tangible and effective financial support to various charity projects around the world, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the album and any concerts/merchandise will be donated to the FABRIZIO MEONI ONLUS FOUNDATION and to the GHETTO YOUTHS FOUNDATION, the charitable organization founded and directed by Stephen, Damian, and Julian Marley, sons of the legend Bob Marley.

"Ghetto Youths Foundation is honored to participate in this mission-based project underlining the universal o power of music to transform lives, and touch people's hearts," said Ghetto Youths Foundation Executive Director Eva Silerstein. "We are grateful for the support generated by this release which will deeply impact young people in need, both in Jamaica and across the globe."

This is the eclectic and diverse team of musicians, combining a variety of nationalities, genres and cultures and includes (in alphabetical order): American record producer Chuck Alkazian; the Turkish flutist Tuğçe Albayrak; Simona Bencini, captivating front woman of Dirotta su Cuba; the fantastic Italian trumpeter Fabrizio Bosso; the Turkish music artist Muhlis Berberoglu; the Moscow-born mezzo-soprano Anastasia Boldyreva; the American rapper Kayo Bracey; the Italian saxophonist, composer and comedian Marco Caponi, the Italian singer and songwriter Marilena Catapano; the Italian drummer Francesco Cherubini; the artist and musician Andrea De Donato; Stefano De Donato, founder and member of Dirotta su Cuba as well as composer, author, bassist, arranger and artistic and production director of this Project; the Italian drummer Daniel Fasano; the Italian singer Stefano Ferraro; the PortugueseAmerican singer, songwriter and musician Hugo Ferreira; the musician and founder of Dirotta su Cuba Rossano Gentili; the American rapper Sonny King, who has recently won the Global Music Awards and nominated for the Hollywood Music & Media Awards on January 27th; the Italian musical artist Maurizio Lampugnani; the Senegalese musician and actor Ismaila Mbaye; the great Italian organist and keyboardist Alberto Marsico; the Italian vibraphonist and percussionist Giuseppe Mazzamuto; the Italian author and rapper Pietro Nannucci; Jovanotti's guitarist Riccardo Onori; the Italian arranger, pianist, producer, keyboardist and programmer Simone Papi; the Italian trombonist Gianluca Petrella, considered among the most gifted at an international level; the Italian Composer, musician and singer Mario Rosini; the Brazilian singer-songwriter Cecy Santana; the Italian-born singer, composer and actress Sabina Sciubba; the Italian electric bassist and guitarist Leopoldo Sebastiani; the Italian guitarist Daniele Vettori.



About Ghetto Youths Foundation:

Founded by Stephen, Damian, and Julian Marley, the Ghetto Youths Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and opportunities to communities in need, anywhere. The Ghetto Youths Foundation is dedicated to creating social change and equity, with a focus on providing opportunities to young people, seniors, and families from compromised communities and challenging situations. For more than two decades, the Family of the legendary Bob Marley - artist, prophet, world-renown messenger of peace and equality - have very quietly and humbly created life-changing, innovative, and impactful outreach initiatives across the globe. Today, the Ghetto Youths Foundation proudly carries on this legacy of giving through charitable works and programs.

To learn more, and to support Ghetto Youths Foundation's work in Trench Town and beyond, please visit: www.ghettoyouthsfoundation.org

Let the hungry be fed, the naked clothed, the sick nourished, the aged protected, and the infants cared for...