2020 OnStage! American Theater Festival In Rome, Italy Announces Call For Submissions For Shows And OnStage! Playwriting Award

KIT Italia, The International Theatre and KIT - Kairos Italy Theater have announced the second edition of OnStage! festival, the Festival of American Theater in Rome, Italy. It will run in November 2020, featuring a selection of the best American independent theater, on stage in the Italian capital as well as in Milan and Naples. Submissions are now open for its main "Shows" category as well as for the "OnStage! Award" for US-based playwrights. The submission deadline is September 1st, 2019 for both categories.

OnStage! follows in the successful footsteps of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, and mirrors it across the ocean. Since 2013, In Scena! has been presenting a yearly showcase of the best independent Italian theater to New York audiences in all five boroughs. OnStage! is devoted to providing the reverse platform in Italy. Its first edition in 2019 was a resounding audience and critical success, presented five shows, readings and special events, and was extensively highlighted in the Italian national press. It ran for 1 week in January 2019 and is having a "reloaded" session in November, in the three cities. The On Stage! Award-winning play was printed and is now having a semi-staged production tour in Italy.

OnStage! festival Artistic Director Donatella Codonesu notes: "With the first edition of the OnStage! festival we proved that theater is - beyond any cultural border - a powerful means of exchange, a meeting place, a source of inspiration both for artists and audience. The festival sparked interest beyond Rome and it is therefore now expanding further North - to Milan - and further South - to Naples. The bridge we have been creating between Rome and New York is quickly evolving in a more complex network connecting Italy and the United States. In Scena! and OnStage! are proud to be the heart of it."

OnStage! festival 2020 will host fully staged productions of American shows - in English with Italian supertitles - readings of plays by US-based playwrights in translation, and the OnStage! Playwriting Award. The calendar will also include special events, panels, lectures and master classes to foster the festival's overall mission of creating a meeting point between artists in the United States and Italy.

Submissions are now open for the "Shows" category. This is the main festival category, which will showcase fully staged productions that have been previously mounted in the United States for at least one professional production, but never in Italy. Full productions of any and all theatrical genres may apply - including new plays, musicals, adaptations, revivals, devised and experimental work.

The submission deadline for this category is September 1st, 2019.

Submissions are also open for the second "OnStage Award" for US playwrights. This category is open to any and all unproduced play scripts by US-based playwrights, across any and all themes, subject matters and theatrical styles. The winning play will receive a professional Italian translation and will be presented as a reading during the Festival, in Rome, Milan and Naples.

The submission deadline for this category is September 1st, 2019.

Submissions for both categories are open to all artists who live and work in the United States, and whose work is primarily in English.

OnStage!festival is produced by KIT Italia, The International Theatre and KIT - Kairos Italy Theater, presented by Donatella Codonesu (Artistic Director), Laura Caparrotti (Associate Director/USA Relations), Tomaso Thellung de Courtelary (Associate Director / Executive Producer) and Carlotta Brentan (USA Festival Co-Coordinator.) The festival is partnering with several theaters and institutions (updated list on the website).

For more information visit: www.onstagefestival.it or email info@onstagefestival.it

To submit your show visit: http://onstagefestival.it/2018/02/11/call-for-submission/

To submit a play to the OnStage! Award visit: http://onstagefestival.it/2018/03/02/onstage-award-call-for-submission/





