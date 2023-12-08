WAITRESS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 27 January 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

WAITRESS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Waitress begins performances tonight, December 8, at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 27 January 2024.

Jenna is a young waitress and expert in making pies who lives in a small, desolate town. Her daily life is marked by the same hours, the same customers, among the cooking pots and frying pans, a colorless life with no dreams along with a forced pregnancy by a husband she’s stopped loving a long time ago. The arrival of a young doctor in town brings a new taste to Jenna’s life and to the life of her two waitress friends.


A musical with a unique flavor, aroma and emotion, accompanied by a live orchestra.


Originally Produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Duration: 150 Minutes




