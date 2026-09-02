RED SEA JAZZ FESTIVAL to Mark 40th Anniversary With Four Days in Eilat

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The Red Sea Jazz Festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary November 11-14, bringing four days of live music, International Artists and cultural connections to Eilat, Israel.

One of Israel's longest-running music festivals, the milestone celebration will feature more than 40 performances across four stages at Eilat Port, with the Red Sea and mountains providing a backdrop for performances spanning jazz, soul, funk, world music and contemporary sounds.

'The Red Sea Jazz Festival grew and prospered together with Eilat and has become an inseparable part of our identity and the local culture. This year, we are celebrating with excitement four decades of the festival,' said Eli Lankri, Mayor of Eilat.

The 40th anniversary program will feature leading Israeli and international musicians, special collaborations and original performances created for the milestone edition. Visitors can also experience Eilat's beaches, restaurants, desert landscapes and outdoor attractions, making the festival an opportunity to discover one of Israel's most distinctive resort destinations.

'The Red Sea Jazz Festival is a perfect example of how music and travel can come together to create an unforgettable experience,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. 'For its 40th anniversary, visitors can experience world-class music while discovering the beauty of Eilat, where the desert meets the Red Sea.'

The 40th Red Sea Jazz Festival takes place November 11-14, 2026, at Eilat Port.

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