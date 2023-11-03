PHOTOGRAPH 51 Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run 23 November - 27 December.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WORLD? is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo 2 WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WORLD? is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

PHOTOGRAPH 51 Comes to the Cameri Theatre

 Dr. Rosalind Franklin, a brilliant young scientist who made a breakthrough discovery that was crucial to the study and understanding of the structure of DNA. So why is it that the Nobel Prize was awarded not to her but rather to male scientists, whose research was based on her remarkable discovery?

Based on a true story that shook the scientific community, the play exposes the dark instincts and emotions behind the test tube and the microscope. Over sixty years have passed since the male effort to exclude Dr. Franklin from science’s hall of fame. So why does this sound all too familiar to us today?


After captivating audiences in London and New York and receiving multiple awards, Photograph 51 opens at Tel Aviv’s Cameri Theatre.

Duration: 90 Minutes




RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
PHOTOGRAPH 51 Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
PHOTOGRAPH 51 Comes to the Cameri Theatre

 Dr. Rosalind Franklin, a brilliant young scientist who made a breakthrough discovery that was crucial to the study and understanding of the structure of DNA. So why is it that the Nobel Prize was awarded not to her but rather to male scientists, whose research was based on her remarkable discovery?

2
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WORLD? is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WORLD? is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

What Happened to the World? is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 16 December 2023.

3
STEP - SCENES FROM THE HISTORY OF HUMANKIND Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
STEP - SCENES FROM THE HISTORY OF HUMANKIND Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Step - Scenes From The History Of Humankind comes to The Cameri Theatre in November. Performances run 23-25 November.

4
PETER PAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in December Photo
PETER PAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in December

The Cameri Theatre, in collaboration with The Orna Porat Theater for Children and Youth, invites you to sprinkle some fairy dust and fly with Peter Pan and Wendy to Neverland. There, we will meet the lost boys, the fairy Tinker Bell, the pirates, and of course, Peter Pan's sworn enemy – Captain Hook.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You