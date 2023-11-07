NOURNIMITY By Lucia Kilger To Have World Premiere At Project Arts Centre, 13 December

Experience the intersection of sound, composition, and performance art in way that you have never before; hear the sounds of the rare contrabass flute and be guided and transported through a sonic wonderland under the skilful command of 3 internationally acclaimed performers.

The World Premiere performance of ‘Nournimity' takes place at Project Arts Centre, featuring acclaimed flautist Lina Andonovska collaborating with German performance artist Ria Rehfuß on a new immersive composition by composer/sound designer Lucia Kilger.

Lucia Kilger (concept, composition, electronics), Lina Andonovska (flutes and performance) and Ria Rehfuß (performance and dance), three artists with different backgrounds, combine their common passion to create new worlds in a unique project that speaks its own language. The world premiere of ‘Nournimity' takes place at the Cube, Project Arts Centre, Dublin, Wednesday 13th December 2023, at 7pm.

Immerse yourself in a world of play, where perception and points of view meet. Drop into sounds and feel them viscerally in your body. Experience multi-sensory stimuli, enchanting your senses and conjuring your imagination.

Prepare yourself for a multidisciplinary experience, intersecting contemporary music, movement, and theatre. Join the journey through music, body, and light to where memory and imagination merge, through a new performance experience for composer, flautist and performance artist.

Flautist Lina Andonovska continues on a mission of commissioning new work for her instrument, this time a full concert-length piece exploring liminal parameters intersecting sound, movement and performance. Andonovska is a member of multiple Grammy Award-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird, dividing her time between the USA, Ireland and Australia. She is critically acclaimed for her work as flautist and performer, with The Age noting her performance at the Melbourne International Arts Festival as “...redefining the art of going solo…(Andonovska's) stage ability is something to behold...Andonovska does not simply ask for your attention, she demands it. A holistically excellent performer at the helm.”

Composer Lucia Kilger has composed for renowned ensembles such as Ensemble Musikfabrik, Ensemble Garage, Ensemble Recherche and Decoder Ensemble, and has created audio walks, video walks and entirely digital formats. Her works have been performed at festivals such as the Munich Biennale, Next Level Festival For Games and Ruhrtriennale - Festival der Künste.

Performance artist Ria Rehfuß has collaborated with dance and circus companies such as Cie ARMO Jérome Thomas, HeadFeedHands and Ancalima, as well as contemporary music ensembles MusikFabrik and Ensemble Scope.

The three artists come from their different backgrounds, combining their common passion to create new worlds in a unique project that is at the intersection of contemporary art performance.

This project marks the culmination of an Arts Grant awarded to Lina Andonovska by the Arts Council of Ireland to expand and sustain her practice. Other projects have included the initiation of the new contemporary music ensemble Stone Drawn Circles which has its debut as part of the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, featuring a new composition by acclaimed Canadian composer Nicole Lizée.