Mystorin Theatre Presents UNCAGED Virtual Play

Jerusalem Post has reported on Mystorin Theatre, who is bringing theater online in this time of social distancing with their virtual production of Uncaged.

The play features six actors performing in real time from six different locations via zoom

Mystorin artistic director Yulia Ginis shared:

"The first performance took place last week... so for starters, we wanted to see that it works and later to take it to the interactive option [with future shows]...

"Everyone is taking part in this polyphony... Many actors who take part in Uncaged have been working together since 2009, meaning they can rely on a solid decade of shared experience."

The group is continuing to pay its actors. The audience is invited to pay admission and take part Uncaged via Zoom.

Uncaged will be performed on May 3 and May 7 at 10 p.m.

Check out the full story HERE.





