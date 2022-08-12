GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Performances run through 29 October.
God of Carnage is now playing at the Cameri Theatre.
What happens when two sets of parents meet to solve a fight between their children? Will it be a civilized, positive evening intended to educate their children about coexistence, openness, and mutual understanding? Or will it evolve into a violent, traumatic, hysterical evening of swearing, insults, and tears?
Spoiler: The second answer is, apparently, closer to the truth.
Duration: 90 Minutes
