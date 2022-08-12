Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 29 October.

Israel News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  
GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

God of Carnage is now playing at the Cameri Theatre.

What happens when two sets of parents meet to solve a fight between their children? Will it be a civilized, positive evening intended to educate their children about coexistence, openness, and mutual understanding? Or will it evolve into a violent, traumatic, hysterical evening of swearing, insults, and tears?

Spoiler: The second answer is, apparently, closer to the truth.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 29 October.





More Hot Stories For You