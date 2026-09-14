FLYING TO FREEDOM Will Come to the Niko Nitai Theater

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Niko Nitai Theater will present Flying to Freedom, a comedy by Christo Boytchev, Sept. 23 at the Niko Nitai Theater in Tel Aviv, Israel. Additional performances are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Dec. 30. All performances begin at 8:30 p.m.

The production follows a group of people who have been abandoned by the medical establishment at a remote institution in the Balkan mountains. An unexpected gift from the skies gives the group a new opportunity, leading them to seek a path to freedom. The play examines freedom of expression and the place of people considered outsiders while using comedy to explore the characters' journey.

Niko Nitai adapted and directed the production and also wrote the songs. The cast features Ofir Duan, Osher Bet Halahmi, Leon Nonin, Gal Israeli, Yoav Sadowsky, Dalia Ribar and Assaf Mor.

The creative team includes artistic consultant Dorit Nitai Neeman, Hebrew translators Silvia Shijan and Albert Cohen, set designer Zvi Fedelman, composer Moti Frances, costume and bird designer Yaara Zadok, lighting designer Effi Oged, video artists Yoav Rabban and Kobi Bachar, assistant Costume Designer Renana Oona and assistant director Ariela Bronshtein. Erika Linor Kouchouk serves as production manager, Ronen Bachar as technical manager and Yoav Sadowsky as stage manager. Alexei Tchaev composed the song "Fly, Birds."

The production previously won the Best Play award at an international competition in Britain. The Niko Nitai Theater describes the work as a comedy that considers freedom and the role of people who are viewed as different within society.

Flying to Freedom will be performed at the Niko Nitai Theater, located at Tel Giborim 5 in Tel Aviv. Tickets are available through the theater's official Smarticket ticketing page. A current listing from an Israeli theater and culture guide lists tickets for the Dec. 30 performance at 46 shekels, while the theater's official listing provides ticket purchasing for all three 2026 performances.

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