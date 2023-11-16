EXIT THE KING Comes to the Cameri Theatre in December

Exit the King comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances run 3-5 December 2023.

At the end of the play, the king dies.

His glory days are long gone. The kingdom is collapsing. His loyal subjects have fled. The army no longer obeys him, and he has lost all his wealth and possessions through reckless extravagance. His wife and his doctor try to persuade him to accept his imminent death, but the king clings to life and power with all his might, refusing to embark on the inevitable and unavoidable journey. A new adaptation of one of the most brilliant plays of the twentieth century, directed by Irad Rubinstain.

Duration: 90 Minutes