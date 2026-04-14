THISISPOPBABY's 0800-CUPID Will Tour Ireland This Summer

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THISISPOPBABY are hitting the road with Cork-born, London-reared cabaret star Emer Dineen's 0800-CUPID - a genre-defying queer, countercultural opus that fizzes between performance and reality.

The tour will open at Dublin's Project Arts Centre before Dineen will return home to Cork as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2026, followed by a nationwide run through to 4 July.

Dineen is a formidable talent - writer, actor, cabaret performer and house music vocalist. In 0800-CUPID, she collaborates with award-winning playwright and director Phillip McMahon on a bold, form-busting musical odyssey tracing one extraordinary year in her life. With wit, candour and soaring vocals, Dineen gives voice to a jilted, chronically online generation in a story that is at once universal, hilarious and deeply felt.

Sliding between fantasy and reality, the show takes audiences on a heady ride through a surreal chapter in Dineen's life - navigating her father's dementia diagnosis, her nightlife career in drag as crumbling club-kid 'Cupid' (a horny cherub matchmaker), a Tourette's diagnosis, and the loss of her call-centre job - all against the pulse of London's club scene. Amid the chaos of music, drag, toxic relationships and life's curveballs, she searches for connection and meaning in the big city - finding answers where she least expects them.

This exhilarating music theatre experience explores identity, crisis and survival, charting a pilgrimage back from the brink through Dineen's alter ego, 'Cupid'. Featuring a live band and a cast of theatrical mavericks, the show unfolds as a high-octane queer party - capturing both the thrill and the quiet anxiety of being untethered in your twenties.

Written and composed by Emer Dineen, with co-composition by musical director Tom Beech and production by Irish EDM artist Elaine Mai, 0800-CUPID is powered by an exceptional creative team, transforming the stage into an avant-garde nightclub-meets-concert experience.

Tour Dates

Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), Dublin

Wednesday 3 - Saturday 6 June / Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 June @ 7.30pm | €15-€32

Matinees: Saturday 13 @ 2.30pm | €15-€28

Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/events/0800-cupid-2/

The Everyman, Cork [as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2026]

Thursday 18 + Saturday 20 June @ 8.30pm | €15-€32

Everyman Box Office - Tel: 021 450 16 73 / https://everymancork.com/events/0800-cupid/

CMF Box Office - Tel: 021 421 5159 / https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/0800-cupid

Town Hall Theatre, Galway

Tuesday 23 @ 8.00pm | €18-€22

Box Office - Tel: 045 448 327 / https://tht.ie/4743/0800-cupid

Glór, Ennis, Co Clare

Friday 26 June @ 8.00pm | €18

Box Office - Tel: 065 684 3103 / https://glor.ie/events/thisispopbaby-presents-0800-cupid/

Hawks Well, Sligo

Tuesday 30 June @ 8.00pm | €18-20

Box Office - Tel: 071 916 1518 / https://www.hawkswell.com/whats-on/shows/0800-cupid

Siamsa Tíre, Tralee, Co Kerry

Friday 3 + Saturday 4 July @ 8.00pm €18-20

Box Office - Tel: 066 712 3055 / siamsatire.com/

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