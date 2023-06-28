THE LIVE WILD PODCAST WITH HILARY ROSE to Host Conversation with the Cast of THE YOUNG OFFENDERS

This will be a chance to look behind the curtain of the award winning TV series and movie that gave birth to some of the nation's favourite TV moments and characters.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The popular podcast created and presented by Hilary Rose, Live Wild, will host its first live event, a special evening at the Cork Opera House with Hilary in conversation with her co-stars on the smash-hit TV show The Young Offenders.

This will be a chance to look behind the curtain of the multi-award winning TV series and movie that gave birth to some of the nation's favourite TV moments and characters. 

In this live show, Hilary Rose who plays Mairéad in The Young Offenders, chats to her co-stars about the making of the series, their favourite funny moments and the ups and downs of life on one of Ireland’s favourite TV shows. 

All 10 episodes of the Live Wild podcast hosted by Hilary Rose are now available online.

Hilary Rose said “The Live Wild podcast has been a great success so far and is growing all the time. During the recent filming of season 4 of The Young Offenders, it struck me how close all of the cast members are and how well we gel both on screen and off screen. I felt it would be lovely to share our behind the scenes experience of The Young Offenders with a live audience. And so the Live Wild Podcast in conversation with the cast of The Young Offenders was born! We hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork, Saturday July 22nd for this very special event.”

Earlier in the year, the BBC in association with RTÉ recommissioned the hit comedy for a fourth season from producers Vico Films. This season, which recently wrapped filming, follows on from the hugely successful TV series and the box office smash feature film from 2016. 

Series 2 and 3, filmed back-to-back in 2019, proved massive draws for audiences not only in Ireland and the UK, but across the world, and the show garnered critical acclaim for its sensitive yet hilarious story-telling and performances. 

The Young Offenders, created by Peter Foott, was commissioned for a fourth season for the BBC by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Ben Caudell.  The Series Producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Cormac Fox, with Executive Producers Lotte Beasley, Abby Singer and Michael Doherty.  Commissioning Editor for RTÉ Comedy is Justin Healy.

Tickets are now on sale here: Click Here


 




