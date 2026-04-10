THE HOUSE MUST WIN World Premiere Will Come to the Pavilion Theatre and The Everyman

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The Everyman will bring the World Premiere of The House Must Win to the stage. Twenty years ago, Mick Flannery released his debut album Evening Train, and now, two decades later, following various iterations and workshop developments, he has written the script for the first time, bringing to life the songs from that debut album alongside ten new compositions to create The House Must Win. Performances will run 16th April – 3rd May 2026.

Mick Flannery says “I’m nervously excited about this production as it features my debut shot at writing a script. I’ve found this challenge entirely new and very divorced from songwriting but I’ve enjoyed the process very much.

I’m looking forward to having ears on the themes, jokes, and new songs, from the public, in hope that they show up. I’m very much indebted to the team, musicians, and actors who have given their time and talent to this project.”

Directed by Julie Kelleher, with Liam Robinson (Hadestown), as Music Supervisor and Ciarán Bagnall on Set & Lighting Design, the creative team has worked closely with Mick over the past three years shaping the world he has envisioned through this new script and its twenty-one songs. Legendary comedian, actor and broadcaster, Tommy Tiernan makes his musical theatre debut in the role of Ray while Belfast actor and singer/songwriter, Tabitha Smyth, plays Grace, his daughter. The brilliant ensemble cast includes Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street) Niall McNamee (Saipan) John Mc Carthy, Orlagh De Bhaldraithe and Damien Kearney.

The House Must Win is a gritty musical drama that sweeps audiences into the emotional undertow of its story and song. Set on the western edge of Ireland in the 1970s, it follows two brothers living with the odds stacked against them. Each takes a different path in the hope of leading a “good” life, both trying to honour the woman who holds their hearts. In a town of backroom poker games, secrets and bribes, broken families and broken hearts, the people of this place must learn how to play the cards they’ve been dealt — and discover what it truly means when the house must win.

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