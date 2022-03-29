THE EXAMINATION Will Tour Ireland Beginning This Week

Brokentalkers presents The Examination, touring March 31 - April 30.

'I'd like the people to know I'm not an animal. Did I cause harm? Yes. Should I be punished? Of course. But do I deserve my human rights? Absolutely I do.'

The Examination is the award-winning production by Brokentalkers exploring mental health and human rights in the prison system. Performed by Brokentalkers' Gary Keegan and stand-up comedian and former prisoner Willie White.

Featuring Brokentalkers' distinctive blend of biography, socio-political discourse and breath taking theatricality, The Examination draws on historical research and testimony from current and former prisoners. With powerful imagery and a visceral sound scape, The Examination is an uncompromising and revelatory interrogation of an aspect of society too often ignored.

The Examination is the outcome of a 12-month research period, that saw Brokentalkers' directors Gary Keegan and Feidlim Cannon hold theatre workshops and interviews with life sentence prisoners and former prisoners in various settings including Mountjoy Prison and PACE Training and Education Services. They have also drawn on wider historical analysis undertaken by Associate Professor Catherine Cox (UCD), with Professor Hilary Marland and Dr Rachel Bennett (University of Warwick).

The Examination is a collaboration with Professor Catherine Cox, as part of the Wellcome Trust Award for Prisoners, Medical Care and Entitlement to Health in England and Ireland, 1850-2000 and is supported by UCD Research. Originally commissioned by UCD School of History.

The Examination Leinster Tour is funded by The Arts Council Touring Award.

Credits:

Performed by Willie White & Gary Keegan

Written & Directed by Feidlim Cannon & Gary Keegan

Creative Produced by Rachel Bergin

Research by Associate Professor Catherine Cox

Set Design by Ger Clancy

Sound Deisgn by Denis Clohessy

Lighting Design by Stephen Dodd

Costume Design by Sarah Foley

Animation Deisgn / Illustration: Gareth Gowran

Movement Direction by Eddie Kay

Tour Dates

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray - March 31st & April 1st - Book Now: https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/whats-on/events/the-examination

Axis, Ballymun - April 7th & 8th - Book Now: https://axisballymun.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173619143

VISUAL, Carlow - April 12th & 13th - Book Now: https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/broken-talkers-presents-the-examination

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk - April 15th - Book Now: https://antain-tickets.antain.ie/shows/873622834?_ga=2.92253914.1108227237.1628596542-676270365.1609861070

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire - April 19th - Book Now: https://www.paviliontheatre.ie/events/view/the-examination

Dráiocht, Blachardstown - April 21st - Book Now: https://www.draiocht.ie/whats-on/the-examination

Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda - April 23rd - https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873630632

Project Arts Centre, Dublin - April 26th - 30th - Book Now: https://projectartscentre.ie/event/the-examination-3/