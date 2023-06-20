SOMEWHERE OUT THERE YOU and IRONBOUND Premiere at Abbey as Part of Dublin Theatre Festival

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Du Photo 3 THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Dublin
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Photo 4 Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

The Abbey Theatre has  announced details of two productions, programmed to coincide with the Dublin Theatre Festival. A romantic comedy with a twist, written by Nancy Harris and directed by Wayne Jordan, Somewhere Out There You makes its world premiere on the Abbey stage. It will be joined by Ironbound, a wry and stirring portrait of a woman navigating the perils and possibilities of a radically changing world, which has its Irish premiere on the Peacock stage. 

 

 

Unravelling the love stories we weave for ourselves and inviting us to question what compels us to tell them in the first place, Somewhere Out There You will preview from Wednesday, 27th September to Monday 2nd October, and runs from Tuesday, 3rd October to Saturday, 28th October. Playwright Nancy Harris, a Rooney Prize for Literature winner, is also behind The Dry, which is currently filming a second season after its successful debut on RTE.  

Casey's new boyfriend Brett is handsome, romantic and devoted – a dream come true. He writes poetry! He makes quiche! For once in her life Casey is in a relationship with a man who attends to her every whim and desire. But when her suspicious sister Cynthia starts digging into Brett's past, she threatens to take away the one good thing that's ever happened to Casey…   

 

Dazzlingly realised, this dramedy playfully skewers the expectations placed on us by our nearest and dearest, society at large – and ourselves – when it comes to finding and holding on to love, coupledom and romance. A reminder that following our hearts is often easier said than done, it asks us to consider who we get our meaning from, suggesting that true love starts within ourselves. 

Meanwhile, Ironbound, written by the Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated playwright Martyna Majok and directed by Aoife Spillane-Hinks, previews from Tuesday, 3rd to Thursday, 5th October and runs from Friday, 6th October to Saturday, 4th November. Majok is a Polish-born American playwright who's work Cost of Living won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018. Premiering on Broadway last year, it was a Tony Award nominee for Best Play at the 2023 Awards. 

 

Over the course of two decades and three relationships, Darja's humour, tenacity and closely guarded dreams have helped her to survive as an immigrant worker in a beat-up town in New Jersey. Now she's standing at a bus stop, reckoning with a precarious future, while American prosperity rushes by without her. 

 

Travelling across time but rooted to a single, vivid sense of place, Ironbound is a realist story of love and work – and the insecurity of both – leavened by moments of darkly arch humour. The play illuminates the structures of the society we find ourselves steeped in, and how high the odds are stacked against some – who doggedly play the hand they've been dealt regardless.

 




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2 Photo
AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2

AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2.

2
Northern Ireland Opera Reveals Cast and Creatives For TOSCA Photo
Northern Ireland Opera Reveals Cast and Creatives For TOSCA

Northern Ireland Opera announces today the Principal cast and creatives for their magnificent new production of Tosca, Puccini’s intense political thriller.

3
Theatre Lineup Revealed For Clonmel Junction Festival Photo
Theatre Lineup Revealed For Clonmel Junction Festival

Theatre is at the heart of the 2023 Clonmel Junction Festival, happening July 1st – 9th, with a mixture of new creations, and old favourites, delighting the theatre audience that the festival has built up over the years. With two site-specific shows, a range of work at the Junction Dome on Clonmel's new Civic Plaza, and work for young audiences, there really is something for everyone.

4
POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Foll Photo
POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANNE GILDEA: HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE AND ENJOY IT
The Everyman (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller
The Everyman, Cork (6/21-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUFFY REVAMPED
The Everyman (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amadán In Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pension Plan
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You