Max Porter, Megan Barker, Luke Murphy and More Join Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival 2023 adds three dance and literature shows to their music line-up: Max Porter presents SHY: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; Megan Barker presents KIT: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; and Luke Murphy presents 'Volcano'.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival (SFSH), renowned for its eclectic and ground-breaking programming, announce additional shows to their extraordinary line-up of artists for the 2023 edition, taking place from 7th – 10th September in various venues across Cork City. Curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, SFSH will be an unmissable four days of music, dance, literature, theatre, and conversation, with lots of ticketed and free events to explore.

Friday 8th September, Max Porter presents SHY at The Pav, on Carey's Lane, Cork:

In the middle of the night, a troubled teenage boy is considering what could be his final decision in this world. This is Shy, by Max Porter, the multi-award-winning author of Grief Is the Thing with Feathers. Called "A perfect book" by the Irish Times, Shy is a novel about guilt, rage, imagination, and boyhood. It is about being lost in the dark, and realising you are not alone.

In a powerhouse one-night-only improvised multi-disciplinary performance, the critically acclaimed British author will read an exclusive abridged version of Shy, joined by the music guests from the SFSH/37d03d residency for a moving and inventive evening of storytelling. (Music guests will be announced soon.)

Saturday 9th September, Megan Barker presents KIT, and The Pav, on Carey's Lane, Cork: Kit is a story of the sumptuous complication - and precariousness - of life and relationships. It describes a call to intimacy in a state of emergency. It is a story of one life disrupted as another moves toward its end.

Megan Barker is a writer with a background in theatre and performance. Her plays have been produced in theatres across the UK and abroad. She has also made numerous immersive performances for mundane or neglected public spaces, including a network of crypts, a toilet cubicle, a multi-storey carpark, a roof-top and a basketball court.

Megan will read from KIT and will be joined by special music guests from the SFSH/37d03d residency. (Music guests will be announced soon.)

Presented by Dance Cork Firkin Crane as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival at The Granary Theatre, Mardyke, Friday 8th + Saturday 9th September, the multi-award-winning Volcano by Luke Murphy / Attic Projects invites audiences into a voyeuristic journey played out across four back-to-back all-in one-day omnibus performances full of surprise and intrigue.

A serialised live performance miniseries, Volcano crosses the boundaries of experimental theatre, contemporary dance, and psychological sci-fi thriller. Acclaimed director and choreographer Luke Murphy blurs the lines of form and expectation, reality, and fiction in live performance made for the Netflix era, part theatre, part television series, part dance.

Previously announced - SFSH along with Teaċ Daṁsa and The Gate Theatre bring the highly acclaimed 'How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons' to The Everyman, Saturday 9th – Sunday 10th September.

From Teaċ Daṁsa, the makers of Swan Lake / Loch Na hEala and MÁM, it is written and choreographed by Michael Keegan-Dolan who performs onstage alongside dancer and life-time collaborator Rachel Poirier.

How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons is a dance down a rabbit hole: nationality, identity, racism, body-image, culture, death, love, ancestor worship, veneration, innocence and experience, sexuality and shame, defiance, humiliation and awakening.

These shows join the Festival's previously announced music offering: LA Force, Anna B Savage + Brìghde Chaimbeul, Cormac Begley | Romain Bly | Kate Ellis | Caimin Gilmore, The Vernon Spring, Kara Jackson, Indigo Sparke, Memorial, and Crash Ensemble with Diamanda La Berge Dramm, INNI + Fischersund: An Evening of Scent and Music, Feist's Multitudes; the European premiere of Bonny Light Horseman with the RTE Concert Orchestra; Wilco, with support from Anna Mieke; and Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations.