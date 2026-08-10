MASTERS OF TRADITION Festival to Return to Bantry This August

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Curated by internationally renowned, traditional fiddle player, Martin Hayes, Masters of Tradition opens on Wednesday, August 19th. The five day festival continues until Sunday, 23rd of August, with concerts in Bantry House, Marino Church, and other innovative venues including Whiddy Island and Future Forests.

A particularly special event this year is the world premiere of Irish Rhapsody by Selena O'Neill (b.1893), a pianist active in Chicago's Irish music community. Best known for accompanying the Bantry born collector, Francis O'Neill, she had, until recently, not been recognised as a composer. Unearthed through research by music historian, Richie Piggott, Irish Rhapsody is the first known example of her work in this role. It will be performed by Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy. The programme also features a new companion work by composer, Seán Doherty, conceived as a contemporary response to O'Neill's composition.

Highlights include an eagerly-anticipated late night, candlelit, performance in Bantry House by acclaimed singer and composer, Méav Ní Mhaolchatha, who will present music from her forthcoming album Sweet Sorrow. Other highlights include performances from Ciarán Ó Gealbháin and Louise Mulcahy, Portuguese musician Tiago Matias, cellist Clíodhna Ní Aodáin, and fiddle virtuoso, Ryan Young.

Masters of Tradition takes place from Wednesday, 19th August to Sunday, 23rd August.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Ireland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming