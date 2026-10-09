LAOI SINFONIA to Present French Neoclassicism Concert

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Laoi Sinfonia has announced its next undertaking: a programme exploring the contrast between Ibert's Hommage à Mozart and Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin—two works of 20th-century French neoclassicism—and Mozart's Symphony No. 36.

Co-founded in 2026 by Glen Lyons and Milo McCarthy, Laoi Sinfonia is a project-based chamber orchestra comprising primarily of students and staff of MTU Cork School of Music. The orchestra aims to bring ambitious, rewarding, and lesser performed repertoire to Cork City, with a particular emphasis on championing music of the 20th century, while maintaining itsdistinctive home-grown, peer-led ethos.

The concert is to be conducted by Milo McCarthy, and with Seán Hurley as orchestra leader.

The event will be free to attend. Seat reservations are not essential, but can be made using the Eventbrite link below or by

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