Irish Opera Stars Return To Cork For LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN

The performance is on Valentine's Day, February 14.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Some of the rising stars of Irish opera return to Cork for a special Valentine's Night presentation of Bizet's classic, La tragédie de Carmen. The abridged and semi-staged opera will be performed as part of Cork Opera House's Winter Season and will feature Cork mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan, Clare tenor Dean Power as Don José, Dublin bass-baritone Rory Dunne and Wexford soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson.

The four opera stars are members of the Cara O'Sullivan Associated Artists programme, initiated by Cork Opera House in memory of the much-loved and late Leeside soprano. Directed by John O'Brien, this adaptation of Carmen by Peter Brook and Jean-Claude Carriére (1875) tells the tragic tale that is re-lived through the music of George Bizet and Marius Constant.

"It's a pleasure to be staging this upcoming production of La tragédie de Carmen and also very exciting to offer role debuts to our current Cara O'Sullivan Associate Artists,” said Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson. “2024 will be an important year for us, with lots of fantastic, interesting and engaging shows coming up. To get it underway with our own production of this adaptation of one of the world's most loved operas is really exciting and we are very much looking forward to this production and the continuing programme of in-house produced opera at Cork Opera House."

La tragédie de Carmen, adapted by Peter Brook and Jean-Claude Carriére, is the second opera performed by this new Cara O'Sullivan quartet; following a critically-acclaimed production of The Magic Flute in October 2023, with the performance sung in French with English surtitles and spoken word. Meanwhile, Cork opera lovers will have two opportunities to see Irish National Opera's La Traviata, which comes to Cork Opera House on May 29 and 31.

Tickets for La tragédie de Carmen - Abridged & Semi-staged are available now online at Click Here or at the Box Office (021 4270022).




