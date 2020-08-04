Grand Opera House Re-Opening Plans Delayed Due to the Health Crisis

Belfast's Grand Opera House was set to reopen in November, but those plans have been delayed due to the health crisis, Irish News reports.

Work began in January on a £12.2 million restoration of the theatre, which was set to be completed in time for the venue's 125th anniversary in December. However, the theatre's owners have confirmed that this timeline is no longer plausible.

In addition, the scheduled pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears, as well as other productions such as Mamma Mia! and the Scottish Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, will be postponed as well.

"Postponing the pantomime and other popular shows is hugely disappointing and presents a significant blow to the theatre's finances at an already challenging time," said Opera House chief executive Ian Wilson. "But fortunately we have been able to reschedule the shows into 2021 and 2022 rather than lose them altogether."

57 of the venue's 100 staff members are currently on unpaid leave, and 25 are on furlough.

The current plan is for the theatre to reopen in March 2021, with a revised performance lineup, but those dates are subject to the government's guidelines.

At this time, the pantomime has been rescheduled for November 2021, Mamma Mia! has been moved to November 2022, and The Nutcracker has been rescheduled to February 2022.

