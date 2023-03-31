Folk Singer-Songwriter Sean Healy to Release Debut EP NORTH WIND in April

Emerging folk singer-songwriter Sean Healy will be sharing his debut EP 'North Wind' on the 6th of April.

The four tracks on the EP were written by Sean Healy himself and mixed and mastered by Chris Brown who has previously worked with industry greats such as Radiohead and Muse.

The singer returned to his hometown of Dublin last year, after spending several years in China. While there, Sean spent time working in the animation and film business in China and with New Zealand and Europe. His brimming creativity has been focused mostly on creating and performing music in Ireland and the UK for the last year.