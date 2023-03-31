Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Folk Singer-Songwriter Sean Healy to Release Debut EP NORTH WIND in April

Folk Singer-Songwriter Sean Healy to Release Debut EP NORTH WIND in April

Healy's brimming creativity has been focused mostly on creating and performing music in Ireland and the UK for the last year.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Emerging folk singer-songwriter Sean Healy will be sharing his debut EP 'North Wind' on the 6th of April.

The four tracks on the EP were written by Sean Healy himself and mixed and mastered by Chris Brown who has previously worked with industry greats such as Radiohead and Muse.

The singer returned to his hometown of Dublin last year, after spending several years in China. While there, Sean spent time working in the animation and film business in China and with New Zealand and Europe. His brimming creativity has been focused mostly on creating and performing music in Ireland and the UK for the last year.



Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet Photo
Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet
This re-imagining of David Mamet's 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed. Set in Hollywood where power is everything and morals are a commodity to be bought and sold, this production will examine the hierarchy from an alternative perspective. With two females as the movie executives and a younger male, the plot is given an entirely different context. 
The Everymans Sunday Songbook Series Celebrates 20 Years Photo
The Everyman's Sunday Songbook Series Celebrates 20 Years
The Everyman Sunday Songbook team gathered at The Metropole to celebrate their 20th year and announce a cracking line-up for 2023.  
The Everyman Announces Vintage Clothes Fundraiser Photo
The Everyman Announces Vintage Clothes Fundraiser
The Everyman’s costume department is getting a spring clean. Bursting at the seams with original designs, thrifted gems and high-street fashions that have been collected for productions down through the years this is a chance for theatre-loving thrifters to get their hands on clothing that has been worn on The Everyman stage and beyond whilst supporting their local theatre. 
Panti Bliss Returns to Dublin With IF THESE WIGS COULD TALK Photo
Panti Bliss Returns to Dublin With IF THESE WIGS COULD TALK
This summer, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss is hitting the road with her smash-hit comedy If These Wigs Could Talk. First up is Dublin's Vicar Street for the only Dublin outing of the show on 14 May.

