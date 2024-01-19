Family Fun Comes To The Belgrade Coventry This February Half Term With A PIRATE ADVENTURE and THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD

The team at the Belgrade Theatre are excited to announce details of some of the exciting family offerings that will be running this spring half term.

Audiences are invited to join Pirate Jenny and Parrot Pantstinky in the 50-minute high-energy family show A Pirate Adventure (9-10 February, B2 Auditorium, Age Recommendation 3+).

The interactive show, which young audience members are encouraged to attend in costume to, will include plenty of pirate jigging, singalong songs and games with prizes to be won. There will also be an opportunity to capture a photo with Pirate Jenny and the Crew in the Buccaneer's Booth after the show.

Tall Stories' enchanting production of The Gruffalo's Child (16-18 February, Main Stage, Age Recommendation 3+) will also play in Coventry during the half term. The stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's award-winning picture book follows the Grufallo's Child and her adventurous mission into the deep dark wood to find the Big Bad Mouse.

Further family offerings this spring include visits from the acclaimed UK tours of Shrek The Musical (30 January – 4 February, Main Stage, Age Recommendation 5+) and Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World (7-11 February, Main Stage, Age Recommendation 6+), Hannah Lavery's new play Protest (26-28 February, B2 Auditorium, Age Recommendation 7+) and Freckle Productions' newest stage adaptation, Zog and the Flying Doctors (26-28 March, Main Stage, Age Recommendation 3+), which is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling sequel.

