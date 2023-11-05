Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra to Host Concerts For Schools in City Hall

Join Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra, concerts for schools in City Hall, Cork Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th at 10am and 12 noon, as we Raise our Voices and Make Some Noise.

Experience live orchestral music, as we connect the present and the past, with great choral anthems of Orff's O Fortuna, Handel's Zadok the Priest, and Beethoven's Ode to Joy; communal chants from the 1928 jazz classics, classic pop songs; and contemporary songs led by award-winning vocalist Keith Hanley.

Pianist and music producer, Jimmy Brockie, who attended the concerts himself as a child, demonstrates how his classical music studies have led him to music technology. In her introductions, Evelyn explores how, while the ‘language' of music has evolved over the centuries, the music we enjoy singing today – from pop to hip-hop – is firmly rooted in the past.

Exhilarated audience participation and active, focused listening are the hallmarks of the Cork Pops Orchestra experience, with classroom resources available on the website – www.corkpops.ie