Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra Return to City Hall, Cork

Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra are retuning to City Hall, Cork on Tuesday 28th February to Thursday March 2nd with their programme for schools, which take place at 10am and 12 noon. Four shows are already sold out.

There is still some availability on Wednesday March 1st at 10 am and 12 noon. Booking at www.corkpops.ie

We are delighted to be joined by Keith Hanley 'Voice of Ireland' and DJ Dashka, who will perform 'Mr. Blue Sky' Electric Light Orchestra, 'Try Everything' Shakira, 'Shake it off' Taylor Swift

6 year old Emma Sophia, who joined Evelyn and the Cork Pops Orchestra for the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance will sing 'Top of the World' The Carpenters and join Keith in a duet 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin in the primary school concerts.

Pat Lynch percussion is also a featured soloist with the Cork Pops Orchestra

This is a link to the Cork Pops Orchestra concert programme on www.corkpops.ie with additional pieces for learning during the year.

Teachers, parents and other classes and schools not attending may be interested in the educational material on www.corkpops.ie