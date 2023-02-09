Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra Return to City Hall, Cork

Performances are Tuesday 28th February to Thursday March 2nd.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra are retuning to City Hall, Cork on Tuesday 28th February to Thursday March 2nd with their programme for schools, which take place at 10am and 12 noon. Four shows are already sold out.

There is still some availability on Wednesday March 1st at 10 am and 12 noon. Booking at www.corkpops.ie

We are delighted to be joined by Keith Hanley 'Voice of Ireland' and DJ Dashka, who will perform 'Mr. Blue Sky' Electric Light Orchestra, 'Try Everything' Shakira, 'Shake it off' Taylor Swift

6 year old Emma Sophia, who joined Evelyn and the Cork Pops Orchestra for the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance will sing 'Top of the World' The Carpenters and join Keith in a duet 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin in the primary school concerts.

Pat Lynch percussion is also a featured soloist with the Cork Pops Orchestra

This is a link to the Cork Pops Orchestra concert programme on www.corkpops.ie with additional pieces for learning during the year.

Teachers, parents and other classes and schools not attending may be interested in the educational material on www.corkpops.ie




FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next Month Photo
FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next Month
Audiences are eagerly anticipating the sixth edition of Finding a Voice, the innovative festival which will take place in Clonmel from March 8th to 12th. Featuring unforgettable music by remarkable women, Finding a Voice celebrates women in music throughout the ages and around the world.
Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September Photo
Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September
Northern Ireland Opera has announced a magnificent new production of Puccini’s Tosca, directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, opening at Belfast’s Grand Opera House this September. 
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week Photo
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Irelands Leading Playwrights Deirdre Ki Photo
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 

