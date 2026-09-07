DUBLIN FRINGE 2026:NOT MY REAL ACCENT, Smock Alley Theatre

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Sadhbh McLoughlin’s Not My Real Accent dives into the dislocation of growing up Belgian-Irish as a “Third Culture Kid” caught between continental schoolyard politics and an ill-fitting Irish homecoming. Performed at Smock Alley Theatre for Dublin Fringe, the premise holds rich potential, exploring how we alter our vocal frequencies and public personas just to belong.

In a modern Dublin that serves as an international tech hub full of multicultural families and cross-cultural upbringing, a deep dive into vocal masking and code-switching should be an absolute home run. Instead, the production settles for a near miss. The core themes of belonging, identity blockages, and changing how you speak to fit in are merely brushed upon rather than explored as a meaningful central focus. Even the titular act of changing her accent is glossed over rather than unpacked.

McLoughlin brings undeniable stage confidence and polished, animated delivery. Her strongest moments rely on physical expressiveness and razor-sharp mimicry, particularly an uncanny Princess Diana impression framing Cork’s local charm as "the other woman," and a childhood Britney Spears routine. However, the narrative repeatedly pauses for open-ended crowd work that rarely leads to a sharp punchline or escalation.

While McLoughlin's magnetic, personable nature makes for a pleasant night out with the occasional smile, the show ultimately sidesteps its central thesis and biggest thematic opportunity, leaving no lasting message behind.

not my real accent ran at Smock Alley Theatre as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2026.

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